WWE: Is Triple H back? Here's what he said at the Performance Center

Triple H

Prior to the transition to NXT 2.0, Triple H was forced to step away due to health issues. While in his absence, the brand underwent several changes, but now a big update has come in from the WWE Performance Center.

It has been learnt that the King of Kings might be returning back. John Pollock of POST Wrestling tweeted saying that Triple H was in Orlando and spoke at the WWE Performance Center and told people that he was back.

"According to multiple sources, Paul Levesque was in Orlando today and spoke at the Performance Center. Of the people I heard from, Levesque stated "he's back" - it is unknown what that entails but that was the wording I was given," John Pollock's tweet read.

Talking about the veteran, he did a lot for the NXT brand over the years. He surely was one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

He was in charge of the WWE NXT brand but had to back out after suffering a serious cardiac event last fall. He had then later announced that he was back working in the WWE office, but in a limited role as he was yet to recover from the health scare.

Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer Class of 2019 and had served on WWE's Executive Committee and Board of Directors since 2015.