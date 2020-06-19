Headlines

Tottenham vs Man Utd, Premier League: Live streaming, TOT v MUN Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

TOT vs MUN Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Tottenham vs Man Utd Dream11 Team Player List, TOT Dream11 Team Player List, MUN Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Tottenham vs Man Utd Head to Head.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2020, 09:55 AM IST

Tottenham Hotspurs faces Manchester United in the Premier League in a much-awaited clash between the two sides.

Both teams will be eager to resume their post-COVID-19 campaigns with a win with the goal of securing Champions League football by the end of the season.

 

When and where to watch Man Utd vs Spurs

Where and when is the Man Utd vs Spurs, Premier League match being played?

The Man Utd vs Spurs, Premier League match will be played on June 20, 2020, at New White Heart Lane.

 

What time does the Man Utd vs Spurs, Premier League match begin?

The Man Utd vs Spurs, Premier League match will begin at 00:15 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Man Utd vs Spurs, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Man Utd vs Spurs, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

 

How and where to watch online Man Utd vs Spurs, Premier League live streaming?

The Man Utd vs Spurs, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.
 

Man Utd vs Spurs: Predicted Starting XIs 

Man United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, James, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Spurs: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Sissoko; Bergwijn, Lamela, Son; Kane

 

DREAM11: Lloris, Wan-Bissaka, Alderweireld, Maguire, Aurier, Fernandes(C), McTominay, Bergwijn, Moura, Kane, Rashford

