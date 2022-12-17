‘There wouldn’t be so many angry men...’: Sania Mirza’s latest post amid divorce rumours

Photo: Instagram Screengrab @SaniaMirza

The divorce rumours of Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik have refused to die down and the two famous sports personalities have stayed silent on the issue. Neither have direclty addressed the issue but some cryptic posts and comments in media have added fuel to fire. Now, Sania Mirza has shared yet another cryptic post on her Instagram handle.

The lines shared by Mirza address parenting for boys and were reshared from an Insta post and have been attributed to Leila Scott.

"Perhaps if tearful little boys were comforted instead of shamed,there wouldn’t be so many angry men struggling to express and empathize with emotion," the post says. Sania also shared a reel with her and Shoaib Malik's son Izhaan Mirza Malik with both mother and son enjoying on swings. "Afternoons like these," Mirza captioned the post.

Post recently shared by Sania Mirza on Instagram | Photo: Instagram/ @SaniaMirza

Sania Mirza was recently spotted in Qatar watching the FIFA World Cup with friends and family. However, her husband Shoaib Malik was absent from the outing, as he has been missing from Sania's Instagram posts for a while now.

Sania is busy with a new tennis academy in Dubai and has regularly been posting about it on social media. The star couple whose love beyond the borders has garnered millions of fans is also hosting a new show amid divorce reports. The new Pakistani TV show, 'The Mirza Malik Show', recently released its first episode after dropping a promo when the initial reports of alleged divorce broke out.

READ | Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur