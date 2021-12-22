Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for TEL vs TAM in PKL 2021-22

The second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in Bengaluru. Both sides will look to put the previous season behind them and kickstart the league with a win.

The Telugu Titans had finished 11th last season, as they won just six of their 22 games. Siddharth Desai will be once again leading the Telugu Titans' raiding attack.

As for the Tamil Thalaivas, they, on the other hand, found themselves at the bottom of the points table in PKL 7, winning just four games all season. K Prapanjan will be Tamil Thalaivas' key raider during the tournament.

Dream11 Prediction - Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

TEL vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas match today.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Predicted Lineups

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Amit Chauhan, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi

Tamil Thalaivas: K Prapanjan, Athul MS, Manjeet, Sagar B Krishna, Santhapanaselvam, Surjeet Singh, M Abhishek, Sagar

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: My Dream11 Team

Surjeet Singh, Akash Choudhary, Santhapanaselvam, Sandeep Kandola, Siddharth Desai (C), Rohit Kumar, K Prapanjan (VC).

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Match details

The match will be played on December 22, 2021, Wednesday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.