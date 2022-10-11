Team India takes day off from practice, celebrates Hardik Pandya's birthday With fanfare in Perth

Image Source: Twitter @BCCI

Hardik Pandya, Team India's star all-rounder, turned 29 on Tuesday, October 11. He is now in Australia, getting ready for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which begins on October 16.

Hardik Pandya's birthday was celebrated by the Indian cricket team in Perth. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a few photos of the all-rounder cutting a cake with his teammates and support personnel.

Hardik had a good outing in the first warm-up game against Western Australia at the WACA on Monday, October 10.

He looked good for his 29 runs off 20 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, hammered 52 off 35 balls as India posted 157 on the board.

The Indian bowlers did well to defend the total as the visitors won the match by 13 runs. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/6 from three overs.

Pandya's outstanding performance in the IPL provided him with a much-needed lift ahead of his international return. During the T20I series against South Africa in June, the all-rounder made a successful return to Team India.

He also compete in the Asia Cup in September 2022. Pandya is now poised to compete in the T20 World Cup. Lifting the ultimate prize in Australia will undoubtedly be the best way to end the year 2022.

