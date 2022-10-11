Board officials not happy with Sourav Ganguly's performance as the BCCI President: Reports

Sourav Ganguly (File Poto)

According to the reports, Ganguly has been relieved of his duties as president of the board and will not be re-elected. Based on the information, existing board members are dissatisfied with Ganguly's performance as president.

As reported by the cricket website Cricbuzz, Ganguly will not be reappointed as BCCI president in the upcoming elections on October 18. It is almost expected that former experienced all-rounder Roger Binny will take over as president. The entire board, including Ganguly, who became the first former cricketer to take up the role of BCCI president in 2019, was recently granted a second straight term by the Supreme Court.

Sourav Ganguly was criticised in the Delhi meeting for his non performance as the BCCI President. (Reported by Cricbuzz). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2022

However, Ganguly will be unable to benefit from this move because the existing board management is dissatisfied with Ganguly. According to Cricbuzz, Ganguly was harshly rebuked during a recent meeting of board officials in Delhi. The officials criticised Ganguly for failing to do the right thing as president, and the path to becoming president was thus blocked.

Roger Binny, who was the player of the 1983 World Cup team, has filed his nomination for the post of BCCI President, while Jay Shah has filed the nomination for the BCCI Secretary, while for the post of Treasurer, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar has filed his nomination. Is. It is believed that all these will be elected unopposed before the elections to be held on October 18.

Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah says that Roger Binny has filed his nomination for the post of president, while Jay Shah has filed his nomination for the second consecutive time for the secretary, while Ashish Shelar has filed nomination for treasurer. Niranjan Shah says that it seems that the BCCI election will go unopposed as no one has filed against all these candidates. Ashish has filled the form for BCCI.

