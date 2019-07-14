'Stuff the Poms in the home of cricket': NZ's Rugby team rallies behind Kane Wiliamson and boys ahead of World Cup final

Headlines

New Zealand's all conquering rugby team has delivered a rallying cry to Kane Williamson's side ahead of the cricket World Cup final against England, with captain Kieran Read urging them to \"stuff the Poms\" on their home soil.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 09:03 AM IST

The entire All Blacks squad and staff appeared in a well-wishing video for the Black Caps as they bid to win the tournament for the first time at Lord's later on Sunday."

How good will it be when you guys stuff the Poms on the home of cricket, let's go lads," Read said, prompting fist pumps and whooping from team mates all dressed in All Blacks kit.

"Pom" is a colloquial term widely used in former British colonies New Zealand, Australia and South Africa to describe English people.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, sitting alongside Read, said: "Congratulations on what's been a great tournament and the opportunity in the final. Wish you all the best on behalf of the All Blacks."

New Zealand will attempt to go one better against Eoin Morgan's side after losing the final against Australia four years ago in Melbourne.

The All Blacks will bid for a hat-trick of World Cup titles when rugby's global showpiece kicks off in Japan in September. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

 