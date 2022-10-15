Sourav Ganguly reveals his next move after exit from BCCI

Sourav Ganguly (File Photo)

After the Supreme Court of India relaxed the cooling-off period, Ganguly was anticipated to remain as BCCI president for another three years. According to Cricbuzz, he wanted to stay as president but lacked the necessary support. According to The Indian Express, he was not the BCCI's preference for the position of ICC chairman.

While Ganguly hasn't responded to the rumours, BCCI secretary Arun Singh Dhumal did address them and said that all the reports were baseless. "There has been no BCCI president who has served for more than three years in independent India. All this media speculation about Dada being told or a few members were against him, they are all baseless. There has been no BCCI president who has served for more than three years in independent India. All this media speculation about Dada being told or a few members were against him, they are all baseless," he told PTI.

However, Sourav Ganguly, the outgoing BCCI president in a text message to The Indian Express has confirmed that he will run for president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The former India captain will step down as BCCI president next week. Ganguly was president of CAB before joining BCCI and will be president of the state organization again if he wins the elections.

Dhumal, who will take over as IPL chairman, said that Ganguly was offered the position. The veteran skipper will not accept the position.

Roger Binny is poised to take over for Ganguly. Former India all-rounder and current head of the Karnataka State Cricket Association is a seasoned administrator. Roger was a member of Kapil Dev's World Cup-winning team in 1983, and he finished the competition with the most wickets. Roger Binny's son, Stuart Binny, also represented India in all three formats.

Ganguly had earlier served as the secretary of the CAB and after the demise of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Ganguly took charge as the president of the state unit in 2015. In 2019, he moved on to the BCCI to take charge as the president.

