Arun Dhumal clears the air surrounding Sourav Ganguly, says 'nobody spoke a word against him'

Sourav Ganguly's acrimonious exit as BCCI president led to a huge furore with much speculation regarding the ouster of the former India skipper, despite his wishes to continue as the supremo of the apex cricket body.

Earlier, media reports had claimed that Ganguly had been criticised for his tenure, however, outgoing BCCI treasurer and next IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has quashed all the speculation surrounding Ganguly.

Dhumal went on to reveal that "nobody spoke a word" against Ganguly, despite the reports claiming that N Srinivasan had criticised the former.

The next set of BCCI office bearers have filed their nomination and will be elected unopposed on October 18.

World Cup winner Roger Binny will replace Ganguly as the president, Jay Shah will remain the secretary, Rajeev Shukla will get another term as vice president, Ashish Shelar will be the new treasurer and Devaijit Saikia the new joint secretary.

Speaking to PTI, Dhumal said Ganguly was party to all the decisions made before the nominations were filed.

"There has been no BCCI president who has served for more than three years in independent India. All this media speculation about Dada being told or a few members were against him, they are all baseless," Dhumal said.

"Nobody spoke a word against him. All the Board members were extremely happy and satisfied with the entire team and how BCCI was run in the last three years despite the challenges posed by COVID-19," he added.

Dhumal further continue, "Dada has had a very distinguished career as an India captain, one of the best ever leaders. As an administrator he took the entire team along and we worked as one team."

Dhumal also insisted that there was no politics behind Ganguly's exit.

"There is no truth to that. People may have different ideologies as we live in a democracy. When it comes to BCCI everyone's focus is on how to take Indian cricket forward," he concluded.

