Serbia vs Switzerland Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for SRB vs SUI FIFA World Cup 2022, match 47

Check out all the details and fantasy XI updates for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 game between Serbia vs Switzerland in Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia will play Switzerland in a must-win Group G match. If the Eagles defeat Switzerland on Saturday, they will almost certainly advance to the knockout stage. Dragan Stojkovic's team is to responsible for this hazardous scenario. Serbia led Cameroon 2-1 at the halfway break.

However, they were held to a draw by the African nation after conceding two goals in rapid succession. They will now face a Switzerland side that includes Breel Embolo, Granit Xhaka, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Switzerland is in second place in the points table, with three points. They will go to the last 16 even if they draw against Serbia, assuming Cameroon does not overcome Brazil. Switzerland will be the favourite in this match if they can avoid defeat.

Match Details

Serbia vs Switzerland

Date: 3rd December 2022 

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Stadium 974

Serbia vs Switzerland- Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Defenders: Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Manuel Akanji, Sasa Lukic 

Midfielders: Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler

Striker: Breel Embolo

Serbia vs Switzerland- My Dream11 team

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Nikola Milenkovic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka, Andrija Zivkovic, Sergej Milikovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Alexander Mitrovic, Breel Embolo

Serbia vs Switzerland possible starting XI: 

Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic; Dusan Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo

