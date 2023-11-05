Headlines

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

Israel-Hamas war: Blast rips through Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza; 52 dead

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Virat Kohli equals his ODI ton record, says 'I hope you...'

Apne birthday...: Anushka Sharma posts special note for Virat Kohli as he equals Tendulkar's world record at World Cup

Virat Kohli scores 49th ODI century equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record, netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunil Narine announces retirement from International cricket, will continue to play...

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

Israel-Hamas war: Blast rips through Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza; 52 dead

10 healthy carbs for people with Diabetes

Players who might retire from ODI cricket after World Cup 2023

5 Black foods that are super-healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

Apne birthday...: Anushka Sharma posts special note for Virat Kohli as he equals Tendulkar's world record at World Cup

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

HomeSports

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Virat Kohli equals his ODI ton record, says 'I hope you...'

Sachin who was the sole holder of this record for many years takes on X to congratulate former teammate Kohli on smashing his 49th ODI ton.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India’s star player, Virat Kohli is having a fantastic run in the ongoing World Cup 2023 campaign as he goes on to achieve another milestone during India and South Africa clash at Eden Gardens. Kohli on his 35th birthday equals Sachin Tendulkar’s long standing record of scoring most hundreds (49) in ODIs.

Sachin who was the sole holder of this record for many years takes on X to congratulate former teammate Kohli on smashing his 49th ODI ton.

He writes, “Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!”

Meanwhile, Kohli’s sensational 101* runs knock has led India to 326 runs with the loss of five wickets. This was Kohli’s second century in the marquee tournament. Earlier he hammered 103* runs against Bangladesh on 19th October 2023.

India has remained undefeated in the tournamnet and have attained the top spot in WC 2023 points table. They are followed by South Africa in second place, having lost once in the campaign so far. Both the teams have qualified for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Virat Kohli equals his ODI ton record, says 'I hope you...'

Delhi-NCR earthquake starts meme fest on Twitter, check out the funniest ones

Punjab farmers defy farm fire prevention team, force officer to burn stubble

Elon Musk's son's name holds an Indian connection, union minister says...

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE