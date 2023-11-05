Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Virat Kohli equals his ODI ton record, says 'I hope you...'

Sachin who was the sole holder of this record for many years takes on X to congratulate former teammate Kohli on smashing his 49th ODI ton.

India’s star player, Virat Kohli is having a fantastic run in the ongoing World Cup 2023 campaign as he goes on to achieve another milestone during India and South Africa clash at Eden Gardens. Kohli on his 35th birthday equals Sachin Tendulkar’s long standing record of scoring most hundreds (49) in ODIs.

He writes, “Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!”

Congratulations!!

Meanwhile, Kohli’s sensational 101* runs knock has led India to 326 runs with the loss of five wickets. This was Kohli’s second century in the marquee tournament. Earlier he hammered 103* runs against Bangladesh on 19th October 2023.

India has remained undefeated in the tournamnet and have attained the top spot in WC 2023 points table. They are followed by South Africa in second place, having lost once in the campaign so far. Both the teams have qualified for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals.