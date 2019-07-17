Russia Open: Subhankar Dey and Rituparna Das enter pre-quarterfinals

A total of 5 Indian shuttlers, which includes former national champion Rituparna Das and top seed Subhankar Dey have made their way through to the pre-quarterfinals at the Russian Open BWF Tour Super 100 here Wednesday.

In the men's singles event, the champions of the SaarLorLux Open last year, Subhankar Dey, came out victorious against England's Hin Shun Wong 21-10 21-6, Rahul Yadav Chittaboina defeated Russian Anton Ivanov 21-5 21-9 and Siril Verma came out on top against Sergey Sirant 21-15 12-21 21-11 from Russia as well. Subhankar now is set to face Japan's Kodai Naraoka, Chittaboina meets sixth seed Pablo Abian from Spain while Siril Verma will square off against Slovenia's Miha Ivanic.

In the women's singles event, India's Rituparna Das defeated Chua Hui Zhen Grace from Singapore 21-12 21-8, while Russian Alina Kurguzova lost to India's Vrushali Gummadi 8-21 9-21.

Rituparna Das will now lock horns against fifth-seeded Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova while Vrushali Chittaboina will face seventh seed Pai Yu Po from Chinese Taipei.