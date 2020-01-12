Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Super Cup Final: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Headlines

CBI arrests four for killing 2 Manipuri youths; govt to ensure maximum punishment: CM Biren Singh

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

What is alexithymia, how it affects your emotions?

Meet the CA who heads Rs 29,199 crore company of India's richest pharma billionaire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

PCOS diet: 10 foods to eat, avoid if you have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

International Music Day: 10 times Hollywood hummed Indian songs

10 home remedies for bronchitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan ‘superficial’: ‘Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…’

HomeSports

Sports

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Super Cup Final: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

RM vs ATM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, RM Dream11 Team Player List, ATM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head to Head

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 12, 2020, 04:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid lock horns in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Zinedine Zidane's side booked their spot courtesy of the 3-1 success over Valencia, while Atletico beat Barcelona 3-2 to advance.

 

 

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final match will be played on January 12, 2020, at King Abdullah Sports City.

 

What time does the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final match will begin at 11:30 PM IST on Sunday. 

 

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final live telecast will be on Sony Six. 

 

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

 

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Starting XIs 

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Modric, Isco; Jovic

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Saul, Thomas, Herrera, Correa; Felix, Morata.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Here's why you should not eat food wrapped in newspaper

DNA Explainer: What is 'One Force, One District' policy that may be adopted in Manipur amid violence?

Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested for allegedly causing woman's death with his SUV in road accident

Concept of Indo-Pacific embraced by many, contested by few: EAM Jaishankar in US

PM Modi took country forward on the path of progress: Amit Shah in Gujarat

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE