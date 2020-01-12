Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Super Cup Final: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

RM vs ATM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, RM Dream11 Team Player List, ATM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head to Head

Rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid lock horns in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Zinedine Zidane's side booked their spot courtesy of the 3-1 success over Valencia, while Atletico beat Barcelona 3-2 to advance.

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final match will be played on January 12, 2020, at King Abdullah Sports City.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final match will begin at 11:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final live telecast will be on Sony Six.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Super Cup Final live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Starting XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Modric, Isco; Jovic

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Saul, Thomas, Herrera, Correa; Felix, Morata.