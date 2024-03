Sports

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kohli, Karthik shine as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets

On Monday, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik shine as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

