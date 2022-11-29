Rafael Nadal opens up on FIFA World Cup controversy, check out what the tennis star has to say

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has said that freedom of expression must be honoured, and everyone should be allowed to say how they feel, but as long as their words do not hurt other people.

His comments come in response to FIFA's ban on political displays during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The OneLove armbands showing support for the LGBT community have been banned, meaning players who choose to wear them will be suspended. Similarly, rainbow-coloured clothing on fans must be removed before entry to the stadium.

Qatar has been criticised for its awful human rights record, including the death of several migrant workers during the construction of stadiums. Qatari laws also forbid homosexuality, which is a punishable offence in the country, which had prompted fans and players to show solidarity with LGBT community - something which itself is now banned.

The Germans however made sure they made some gestures toward the restrictions. Ahead of the team photo prior to their match against Japan, the team covered their mouth later explaining it symbolized no voice being given to the players at the World Cup. Nadal also gave his viewpoint on the whole issue that has become a global debate.

“We are in a globalized world where people should have more and more rights. Everyone should have the freedom to express their feelings, as long as they don’t harm others. Sport is a place of expression because it benefits from worldwide media exposure, but, beyond all that, for me, the important thing is that football ends up being played,” said Nadal in comments reported by ESPN.

Nadal is currently on his Latin America Tour where he is scheduled to play in 6 different cities.