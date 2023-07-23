Headlines

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

Dhanashree took to her Instagram to share some lovely pictures of the couple, accompanied by a heartfelt note dedicated to her husband.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:17 PM IST

Dhanashree Verma, a renowned Dance Choreographer and the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has beautifully expressed her heartfelt wishes for her husband on his special day. Today, July 23, marks the celebration of Indian leg-spinner Chahal's 33rd birthday.

The couple initially met during Chahal's dance sessions, where their connection quickly evolved beyond friendship when Yuzvendra asked her out on a date. Throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, they grew closer and eventually fell in love. In August 2020, they got engaged, and by December of the same year, they were married. Since then, they have been happily living together and often feature on each other's social media accounts.

Recently, Dhanashree took to her Instagram to share some lovely pictures of the couple, accompanied by a heartfelt note dedicated to her husband.

“Today & everyday is special  Happy birthday Your kind heart deserves the best of everything always. I wish all the good things you do for your people comes back to you with immense happiness in your life. Rab ka banda…. Aur humara sabse special person  The name I love to say always… YUZI”.

Yuzvendra Chahal, a seasoned leg-spinner, last showcased his skills during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2023 season, Chahal impressively claimed 21 wickets in 14 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 8.18. His standout performance included a remarkable 4/17.

Born in Haryana, Chahal is now set to make a comeback as India takes on the West Indies in a thrilling white-ball series. The talented leg-spinner has been selected for both the One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads.

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to engage in three ODIs against the West Indies, commencing on July 27. Following this, they will participate in five T20Is, starting from August 3.

