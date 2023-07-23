'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

Dhanashree took to her Instagram to share some lovely pictures of the couple, accompanied by a heartfelt note dedicated to her husband.

Dhanashree Verma, a renowned Dance Choreographer and the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has beautifully expressed her heartfelt wishes for her husband on his special day. Today, July 23, marks the celebration of Indian leg-spinner Chahal's 33rd birthday.

The couple initially met during Chahal's dance sessions, where their connection quickly evolved beyond friendship when Yuzvendra asked her out on a date. Throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, they grew closer and eventually fell in love. In August 2020, they got engaged, and by December of the same year, they were married. Since then, they have been happily living together and often feature on each other's social media accounts.

Recently, Dhanashree took to her Instagram to share some lovely pictures of the couple, accompanied by a heartfelt note dedicated to her husband.

“Today & everyday is special Happy birthday Your kind heart deserves the best of everything always. I wish all the good things you do for your people comes back to you with immense happiness in your life. Rab ka banda…. Aur humara sabse special person The name I love to say always… YUZI”.

Yuzvendra Chahal, a seasoned leg-spinner, last showcased his skills during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2023 season, Chahal impressively claimed 21 wickets in 14 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 8.18. His standout performance included a remarkable 4/17.

Born in Haryana, Chahal is now set to make a comeback as India takes on the West Indies in a thrilling white-ball series. The talented leg-spinner has been selected for both the One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads.

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to engage in three ODIs against the West Indies, commencing on July 27. Following this, they will participate in five T20Is, starting from August 3.

