'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Rishabh Pant, who was previously injured, has resumed batting and keeping in the nets at the National Cricket Academy on July 21. This news has excited Indian fans who have been eagerly awaiting the wicketkeeper's return to cricket. However, veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma believes that Pant still has a long way to go before making a full comeback. In fact, Sharma even speculates that Pant might miss the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

Rishabh endured a devastating car accident on New Year's Eve, but he is currently making remarkable progress in his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Despite his injuries, he managed to attend a few games of the Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2023, and recently, he was even seen walking without the aid of crutches at the NCA. Although he has just resumed batting and keeping in the nets this week, it is unlikely that he will be able to commence full training in the near future.

Ishant, who participated in eight IPL games for the Capitals this year, highlighted the severity of Rishabh's injuries and expressed concern that the Delhi captain might also miss the next IPL season.

“I feel we might not see Rishabh Pant in the next IPL as well because it is not a small injury," Ishant Sharma told Jiocinemas on Saturday. "It was a very serious accident. He has just started batting and wicketkeeping and to run and turn after that, there are a lot of things, which is not easy for a wicketkeeper and a batter."

Ishant further revealed that Rishabh will not attain sufficient fitness levels to participate in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will be held in India.

“The good thing is that he didn’t have a second surgery. If he had undergone a second surgery, he would have been out for even longer. He has had one surgery now but I don’t think he will be fit for the World Cup for sure. Hopefully, if he gets fit for the IPL, it will be great," Sharma added.

