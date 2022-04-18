Danish Open 2022: 'The winning street continues' says R Madhavan as son Vedaant wins gold at swimming meet

Vedaant madhavan wins Gold in Danish Open 2022

Just days after winning a silver in Danish Open Swimming Meet, actor R Madhavan’s son, Vedaant Madhavan has made the country proud yet again as he bagged a gold medal in the 800m swimming event.

The young swimmer clocked 8:17.28 to clinch a podium finish and the '3 Iditos' actor shared a clip of his winnings receiving the gold medal.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Madhavan wrote, "GOLD....With all your blessings and God's greatest the winning street continues. Today it's a GOLD IN 800m for vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled." He also thanked Vedaant's coach, swimming federation and the entire team.

WATCH:

Soon after the actor shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "Absolutely amazing Maddy a proud moment for all of us. Congratulations my dear vedaantmadhavan sending u loads of love and blessings my dear...". Even fans poured in congratulatory messages for the actor and his son.

On Saturday, R Madhavan's son had bagged a silver medal in the 1500m freestyle swimming event and clocked at 15:57:86.

Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, "vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud."

WATCH:

This isn’t the first time that Vedaant has won medals. Last year, the 16-year-old won four silver medals and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships which were held in Bangalore.

Before that in March of 2021, Vedaant had won a bronze at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event.