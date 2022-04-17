R Madhavan's son Vedaant makes country proud, netizens say 'let him bring more laurels to India”

Credit: R Madhavan/Instagram

Actor Madhavan’s son, Vedaant Madhavan has made India proud by winning a silver in Danish Open Swimming. Vedaant, who is fast emerging as a strong swimmer, had earlier won 4 silver and 3 bronze medals the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships.

Actor Madhavan, who is immensely proud of his son’s achievements in swimming, took to Instagram to share his happiness. Posting a video clip of his son receiving the silver medal, the actor wrote, "Vedaant Madhavan wins silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, Swimming Federation of India and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud."

Fans and friends have been congratulating the actor. Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit wrote, “any many congratulations to all of you and a special special wish to our little big boy @vedaantmadhavan.” Another mentioned, “Whoaaa!!! This is amazing….. more power to vedant.” The third one said, “Brilliant, bro.. Do congratulate him on my behalf..”

The fourth person commented, “He must be fan of #michealphelps. Wish to see him beat all records in future.” The fifth one wrote, “Here's someone who's doing India so proud and out of his Dad's shadow so happy for you and your family Maddy and so proud of Vedant!! Let him bring more laurels to India.”

Another mentioned, “Father Is Winning Hearts, Son Is Winning Hearts and Medals.. #proud.” One person commented, “Awesome hearty congratulations god bless him with more laurels; proud moment for parents.”



This isn’t the first time that Vedaant is winning medals in swimming. Last year, the 16-year-old swimmer had won four silver medals and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships which were held in Bangalore.



Before that in March last year, Vedaant had won a bronze at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event. (With inputs from IANS)