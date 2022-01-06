Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PAT vs TAM in PKL 2021-22

The 36th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Thursday will witness Patna Pirates go head to head with Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams will hope to keep their momentum going as only two points currently separate these sides.

While Patna Pirates are in third place with 21 points, Tamil Thalaivas are two places and as many points behind on 19, so today's game has the makings of a blockbuster match. Patna Pirates have a relatively young squad as compared to the Tamil Thalaivas who have a good mix of youth and experience.

It remains to be seen who comes out on top when these two behemoths go toe to toe.

Dream11 Prediction - Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

PAT vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas match today.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Predicted Lineups

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sachin, Sunil, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Shadloui Chianeh

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, K Prapanjan, Mohit Jakhar, Sagar, Bhavani Rajput, Sahil Singh.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: My Dream11 Team

Monu Goyat, Manjeet, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Match details

The match will be played on January 06, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.