'No messing around': Lionel Messi breaks another Cristiano Ronaldo record after scoring for PSG

File Photo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has shattered rival Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring the most goals in Europe's top-five leagues. On February 1, the Argentine maestro surpassed Ronaldo when he netted the Parisians' second goal in their 3-1 league victory over Montpellier, cementing his place in the history books.

Lionel Messi scored his 697th club goal, having played his entire senior career in Europe's top-five leagues. He surpassed Ronaldo's tally of 696 goals while taking 84 fewer games than his Portuguese counterpart.

HIGHLIGHTS | Montpellier 1 - 3 PSG I FABIAN RUIZ, MESSI, ZAIRE-EMERY



Relive the best moments of the match!#pic.twitter.com/N8xU8QfmJm — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 1, 2023

The legendary former Barcelona star is now just four goals shy of his rival's impressive tally of 701 all-time club goals. Ronaldo has yet to score for his new club Al-Nassr in a competitive match, so it may not be long before the Argentine surpasses him.

Update on Messi's record chase...



Goals for a Top5L team (all comps)

Messi: 697

Ronaldo: 696



Goals in Europe's Top 5 Leagues

Ronaldo: 495

Messi: 489



All time club goals

Ronaldo: 701

Messi: 697 pic.twitter.com/pSdzoqaz4d — MessivsRonaldo.app (@mvsrapp) February 1, 2023

This was the 35-year-old's 14th goal of the season for PSG across all competitions, and he has also provided 14 assists in 23 appearances this term.

The Argentine was met with criticism from some after failing to replicate his pre-World Cup form upon his return to Paris. However, he appears to have regained his confidence and will now play a pivotal role for his club in their pursuit of the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy.

Paris Saint-Germain entered their match against Montpellier with only one win in their last four Ligue 1 fixtures, desperate for a victory. Unfortunately, they were without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was forced off in the 21st minute due to a hamstring injury.

However, Lionel Messi stepped up to the plate, scoring the second goal in the 72nd minute after Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Montpellier responded with Arnaud Nordin's goal a minute from full-time, but Warren Zaire-Emery's injury-time strike sealed the deal for PSG. As a result, they now have a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille in the league table after 21 games.

READ| Hardik Pandya opens up on his game, says 'Since MS Dhoni is gone, responsibility is on me'