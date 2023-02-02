Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

'No messing around': Lionel Messi breaks another Cristiano Ronaldo record after scoring for PSG

After scoring against Montpellier on Wednesday, the Argentine beat Cristiano Ronaldo in this stat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

'No messing around': Lionel Messi breaks another Cristiano Ronaldo record after scoring for PSG
File Photo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has shattered rival Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring the most goals in Europe's top-five leagues. On February 1, the Argentine maestro surpassed Ronaldo when he netted the Parisians' second goal in their 3-1 league victory over Montpellier, cementing his place in the history books.

Lionel Messi scored his 697th club goal, having played his entire senior career in Europe's top-five leagues. He surpassed Ronaldo's tally of 696 goals while taking 84 fewer games than his Portuguese counterpart.

The legendary former Barcelona star is now just four goals shy of his rival's impressive tally of 701 all-time club goals. Ronaldo has yet to score for his new club Al-Nassr in a competitive match, so it may not be long before the Argentine surpasses him.

This was the 35-year-old's 14th goal of the season for PSG across all competitions, and he has also provided 14 assists in 23 appearances this term. 

The Argentine was met with criticism from some after failing to replicate his pre-World Cup form upon his return to Paris. However, he appears to have regained his confidence and will now play a pivotal role for his club in their pursuit of the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy.

Paris Saint-Germain entered their match against Montpellier with only one win in their last four Ligue 1 fixtures, desperate for a victory. Unfortunately, they were without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was forced off in the 21st minute due to a hamstring injury.

However, Lionel Messi stepped up to the plate, scoring the second goal in the 72nd minute after Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Montpellier responded with Arnaud Nordin's goal a minute from full-time, but Warren Zaire-Emery's injury-time strike sealed the deal for PSG. As a result, they now have a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille in the league table after 21 games.

READ| Hardik Pandya opens up on his game, says 'Since MS Dhoni is gone, responsibility is on me'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.