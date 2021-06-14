'Nine hours of tennis in less than 48 hours' for Novak Djokovic, but surely 'a dream come true'

Novak Djokovic captured his second French Open title as he recovered from being outplayed for two sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Sunday.

There were nerves as he served at 5-4, netting an easy volley and then seeing a Tsitsipas backhand flash by him on championship point. But Djokovic knocked off a volley to end the contest after four hours and 11 minutes.

“I've achieved some things that a lot of people thought it would be not possible for me to achieve." Paving his own path, Novak Djokovic once again wrote himself into the history books #RolandGarros June 14, 2021

In moving just one behind the record of 20 shared by Nadal and Roger Federer, Djokovic also became the first player in the professional era to win each Grand Slam title at least twice.

"It was again an electric atmosphere. Nine hours of tennis in less than 48 hours," Djokovic said on court.

"It's not easy; physically and mentally it was very, very difficult for me, these three days. I believed in my capacities and in my game. It's a dream come true."

Tsitsipas, 22, looked forlorn as he slumped in his chair, having fallen short of striking a blow for the next generation trying to loosen the grip of the old guard.

"It was a big fight out there, I tried my best and did as much as I could," he said.

No one can deny Djokovic earned his 19th Grand Slam title the hard way. Not only did he inflict only a third ever Roland Garros defeat on Nadal, but he also came from two sets down to beat Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round.

Having also won the Australian Open this year he is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam and will be favourite when the focus switches to Wimbledon later this month.

For Tsitsipas there was no easing into his first Grand Slam final. He saved two break points in his opening service game, one with a backhand and one with an ace.