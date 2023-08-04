MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli: Which former Indian captain has better records in ODI, Test matches, IPL? Shocking result

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli is a common debate topic among fans. Here's a quick comparison of both of their records and achievements in ODIs, Test matches, IPL.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the best captains of Indian cricket regardless of their uncountable fans all over the world. Without a doubt, every cricket fan compares their captaincy. Some of them cite MS Dhoni as an example of an Indian captain who has achieved success, while others point to Virat Kohli. Some people contrast their medals, while others contrast their percentage of wins and number of victories. Everyone has the right to their own view, but it is undeniable that Virat Kohli continues MS Dhoni's momentum and legacy. Virat Kohli was able to succeed thanks to MS Dhoni's guidance and support.

Dhoni is known as ‘Captain cool’, while Virat Kohli has been a very aggressive player and captain.

While both players have performed admirably in their respective roles, their captaincy styles and track records are sometimes questioned in the Kohli vs. Dhoni debate. Let’s read below to know each of their accomplishments in different test series.

Virat Kohli captained India in 213 matches while MS Dhoni played in 332.

Compared to MS Dhoni, who has a victory rate of 53, Virat Kohli has a 63.

The only captain to have taken home an ICC trophy in each format is Dhoni.

In ODI cricket, MS Dhoni has more wins than Virat Kohli, but Virat has a higher win rate 0f 68 % as compared to 55 % of MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni led India in more T20I matches than Virat Kohli. He had a win percentage of 56 and a win-to-loss ratio of 1.4 while winning 41 games.

Virat Kohli beats MS Dhoni in the T20I format in terms of win percentage.

When it comes to T20I contests, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have both lost less games overall.

MS Dhoni led India in 60 Test matches, while Virat Kohli took the helm in 68 of them.

When comparing the number of victories in Test matches, Virat Kohli won 40 and MS Dhoni 27, respectively.

Kohli broke the records for the most double centuries and runs amassed by an Indian Test skipper in his seven years as the captain.

In the IPL's history, Dhoni won five games for the Supergiants and 118 for CSK.

From 2011 to 2021, Virat Kohli captained RCB in the IPL and guided them to 64 victories with a win-loss ratio of 0.

MS Dhoni won four IPL titles and Virat failed to win any.

Even using the aforementioned data in all formats, it is impossible to pick a clear winner between the two. While Dhoni and Kohli both have higher victory rates in ODIs and T20Is, one must also consider that the latter has a larger sample size in terms of the total number of games played.