MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli: Which former Indian captain has better records in ODI, Test matches, IPL? Shocking result

Headlines

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 10 Superfoods to boost lactation

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Meet India's highest-paid IT CEO who studied law, lives in Paris, monthly salary is in crores

Nita Ambani, Sudha Murty to Roshni Nadar: Look at Indian businesswomen, their educational qualifications and net worth

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 10 Superfoods to boost lactation

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

8 Yoga asanas for back pain

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

HomeSports

Sports

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli: Which former Indian captain has better records in ODI, Test matches, IPL? Shocking result

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli is a common debate topic among fans. Here's a quick comparison of both of their records and achievements in ODIs, Test matches, IPL.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the best captains of Indian cricket regardless of their uncountable fans all over the world. Without a doubt, every cricket fan compares their captaincy. Some of them cite MS Dhoni as an example of an Indian captain who has achieved success, while others point to Virat Kohli. Some people contrast their medals, while others contrast their percentage of wins and number of victories. Everyone has the right to their own view, but it is undeniable that Virat Kohli continues MS Dhoni's momentum and legacy. Virat Kohli was able to succeed thanks to MS Dhoni's guidance and support. 

Dhoni is known as ‘Captain cool’, while Virat Kohli has been a very aggressive player and captain.

While both players have performed admirably in their respective roles, their captaincy styles and track records are sometimes questioned in the Kohli vs. Dhoni debate. Let’s read below to know each of their accomplishments in different test series. 

  • Virat Kohli captained India in 213 matches while MS Dhoni played in 332.
  • Compared to MS Dhoni, who has a victory rate of 53, Virat Kohli has a 63.
  • The only captain to have taken home an ICC trophy in each format is Dhoni. 
  • In ODI cricket, MS Dhoni has more wins than Virat Kohli, but Virat has a higher win rate 0f 68 % as compared to 55 % of MS Dhoni. 
  • MS Dhoni led India in more T20I matches than Virat Kohli. He had a win percentage of 56 and a win-to-loss ratio of 1.4 while winning 41 games.
  • Virat Kohli beats MS Dhoni in the T20I format in terms of win percentage.
  • When it comes to T20I contests, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have both lost less games overall.
  • MS Dhoni led India in 60 Test matches, while Virat Kohli took the helm in 68 of them. 
  • When comparing the number of victories in Test matches, Virat Kohli won 40 and MS Dhoni 27, respectively.
  • Kohli broke the records for the most double centuries and runs amassed by an Indian Test skipper in his seven years as the captain.
  • In the IPL's history, Dhoni won five games for the Supergiants and 118 for CSK.
  • From 2011 to 2021, Virat Kohli captained RCB in the IPL and guided them to 64 victories with a win-loss ratio of 0. 
  • MS Dhoni won four IPL titles and Virat failed to win any.

Even using the aforementioned data in all formats, it is impossible to pick a clear winner between the two. While Dhoni and Kohli both have higher victory rates in ODIs and T20Is, one must also consider that the latter has a larger sample size in terms of the total number of games played.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aadhaar Card news: UIDAI to offer THIS service till September 30

Forgotten cricketer who tied Virender Sehwag’s record, only other Indian to score 300; where is he now?

Meet world’s richest IITian who grew up without electricity, father was farmer, net worth is…

UGC identifies 20 fake universities, maximum in Delhi, check full list here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE