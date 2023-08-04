MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli: Which former Indian captain has better records in ODI, Test matches, IPL? Shocking result

Sports
MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli is a common debate topic among fans. Here's a quick comparison of both of their records and achievements in ODIs, Test matches, IPL.
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the best captains of Indian cricket regardless of their uncountable fans all over the world. Without a doubt, every cricket fan compares their captaincy. Some of them cite MS Dhoni as an example of an Indian captain who has achieved success, while others point to Virat Kohli. Some people contrast their medals, while others contrast their percentage of wins and number of victories. Everyone has the right to their own view, but it is undeniable that Virat Kohli continues MS Dhoni's momentum and legacy. Virat Kohli was able to succeed thanks to MS Dhoni's guidance and support.
Dhoni is known as ‘Captain cool’, while Virat Kohli has been a very aggressive player and captain.
While both players have performed admirably in their respective roles, their captaincy styles and track records are sometimes questioned in the Kohli vs. Dhoni debate. Let’s read below to know each of their accomplishments in different test series.
Even using the aforementioned data in all formats, it is impossible to pick a clear winner between the two. While Dhoni and Kohli both have higher victory rates in ODIs and T20Is, one must also consider that the latter has a larger sample size in terms of the total number of games played.