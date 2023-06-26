‘MS Dhoni should have been banned for…’: Sehwag talks about Thala losing his ‘Captain Cool’ title

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

MS Dhoni has earned the title of "Captain Cool" because of his unmatched calmness and level-headedness on the cricket field. Even in the face of adversity, he maintained his calm attitude, which has become legendary. However, Dhoni shocked the cricket community by losing control of his temper during a thrilling match in the IPL 2019 season.

The suspense was apparent when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced off in the 25th game of the season. The game had reached a tense finale, and the defending champs were urgently trying to get a free hit and an extra run to change the momentum in their favour.

The leg-umpire elected not to flag a waist-height no-ball in a moment that defied expectations, but the TV umpire eventually ruled that it was.

Dhoni stormed onto the pitch out of frustration that the delivery wasn't correctly called a no-ball, leaving players and fans in shock. His reaction was out of character, and Virender Sehwag, a former cricket player, even called for a ban.

"I feel Dhoni was let off easy and should have been banned for at least two or three games. Because if he did this, tomorrow another captain can do the same. Then what is the value of an umpire?” Crickbuzz reported Virender Sehwag.

Despite this, CSK was able to win the match. Despite a brief loss of composure, Dhoni showed his leadership skills by leading his team to the IPL championship game.

