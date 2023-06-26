'Virat Kohli partied all night and next day…’: Ishant Sharma recalls stunning incident

Star India pacer Ishant Sharma talked about different phases of former India skipper Virat Kohli’s career and revealed that once Kohli partied all night and next day went on to score 250 runs.

Kohli is currently one of the fittest cricketers in the world and he has repeatedly maintained that he decided to focus on his fitness after 2012. Kohli follows a very strict diet and spends a good amount of time in the gym to remain in shape.

Ishant and Kohli know each other for years now going back to their Under17 days. Later, Kohli and Ishant played together for Delhi in domestic games and for Team India too.

“He has changed a lot. I have seen his party phase and his tattoo phase as well,” Ishant said on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel.

Recalling an incident from from their U-19 days, Ishant said, “We were playing an U-19 match in Kolkata. He was batting overnight, yet partied all night and next day he scored 250. I have seen that phase of Kohli as well.”

“The best thing about him, according to me, is how he changed his physical aspect starting 2012, after the World Cup. He was training, but because of his diet, his mental strength and cricket in general went to a different level,” he added.