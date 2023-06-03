Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2022-23 final: When and where to watch, livestreaming details | File Photo

Premier League champions Manchester City are ready to take on EFL Cup champions Manchester United in the FA Cup 2022-23 final on Saturday. Manchester United are more successful than Manchester City in FA Cup history but that is not the scenario in this year’s final.

Manchester City have had another formidable season under Pep Guardiola. City eventually caught up with and overtook Arsenal in style to claim a third successive English league title.

Manchester United have also had a successful first season under new coach Erik Ten Hag. But while they have silverware to show, they have struggled at times to score and are yet to challenge their city rivals for the league. However, a knockout final could be a whole different story.

In terms of stats, City have played in 12 FA Cup finals and won 6 of them. Meanwhile, United have won 12 of the 21 finals they have been a part of. This is the first major final between Man City and Man United.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final: Time, Date and Venue

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2022-23 final will be played at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 3 at 3 pm UK time. As per India time, the match will kick off at 7:30 pm on June 3.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final?

The FA Cup 2022-23 final game between Manchester United and Manchester City will be livestreamed as well as broadcast on TVs in India.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2022-23 final channel on TV: Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4

Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2022-23 final livestream details: Sony LIV app and website