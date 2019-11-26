Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch

Lokomotiv Moscow will be hosting Bayer Leverkusen for their Matchday 5 clash in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20.

While Lokomotiv are currently in the third spot of the Group D points table with a win in four games, Bayer Leverkusen are on the last spot with one win and three losses.

When and where to watch Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen

Where and when is the Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League match being played?

The Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League match will be played on November 26, 2019, at Lokomotiv Stadium.

What time does the Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League match begin?

The Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League match will begin at 11:25 PM IST.

Where to watch Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League live streaming?

The Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen: Predicted Starting XIs

Lokomotiv Moscow possible starting lineup: Guilherme - Ignatjev, Höwedes, Corluka (c), Rybus - Barinov, Kyrchowiak - Miranchuk, Kolomeytsev, Miranchuk - Eder

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup: Hradecky - L. Bender (c), Tah, S. Bender, Wendell - Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger - Bellarabi, Demirbay, Diaby - Volland.