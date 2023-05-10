Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo match soon? PSG player’s deal with Al Hilal finalized, know whopping amount

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo match soon? (File photo)

As Lionel Messi’s future with French club PSG remains uncertain, there are very strong chances that the deal between him and Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal is finalized, leading to the Paris Saint Germain player moving to the Middle East soon.

Days after Messi’s visit to Saudi Arabia prompted PSG to issue a 14-day suspension to the Argentina player, sources from Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal have said that Messi moving to the Middle East is a “done deal”, and that the final details of the contract are being ironed out.

This means that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be facing each other on the field soon. Lionel Messi has been offered a massive deal from Al Hilal, which is nearly double the amount of money that was offered to Ronaldo by Al Nassr during his shift from Manchester United.

Messi’s contract with French league team PSG is set to end in June last week, and the football club has expressed no desire to renew the contract. Meanwhile, Messi has reportedly been offered a whopping 522 million pound deal by Al Hilal, a rival team of Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

When translated into Indian currency, it means that Lionel Messi will be getting an annual salary of Rs 5,407 crore if he ends up joining Al Hilal, along with luxury accommodation and multiple perks being provided as the top player of the world.

If the deal between Messi and Al Hilal is done, it is expected that he will be moving to Saudi Arabia by July end, and will be facing his decades-old rival player Cristiano Ronaldo soon. The two recently played against each other in PSG vs Al Nassr all-star friendly match in Riyadh.

Lionel Messi left his home club Barcelona FC in a tearful goodbye in 2021, joining French team PSG with a whopping deal. Around the same time, Ronaldo made his comeback in Manchester United.

