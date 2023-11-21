Lionel Messi's historic World Cup-winning jersey set for auction, check potential whopping prize

Football shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's winning run at the World Cup in 2022 are set to go under the hammer - and are predicted to become the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever to sell at auction.

Sotheby's, the renowned auction house, is gearing up to unveil a prized collection—six jerseys worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's triumphant journey in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. Anticipated to fetch a record-breaking sum exceeding $10 million, the auction will feature six of the seven first-half jerseys Messi wore, including the iconic one from the thrilling final against France.

Like many footballers, Messi frequently exchanges shirts with players from the opposing team at the conclusion of each match, making his jerseys highly sought after. The nail-biting final against France at Lusail Stadium saw Argentina emerge victorious in a penalty shootout after a riveting 3-3 draw, securing their third World Cup title. Messi played a pivotal role, scoring two of Argentina's goals.

Sotheby's, established in London in 1744, will conduct the auction in New York from November 30 to December 14. Prior to the bidding dates, a complimentary exhibition at Sotheby's New York headquarters will allow the public to marvel at these historic jerseys. Collaborating with the U.S.-based tech startup AC Momento, known for partnering with high-profile athletes to manage their match-worn memorabilia, Sotheby's aims to set a new benchmark in sports memorabilia auctions.

Six shirts worn by the oneandonly Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are coming to auction at SothebysThis is your chance to own a piece of football history https://t.co/RIVKdGhBFz pic.twitter.com/19N0rvSMcg Sothebys @SothebysNovember 20, 2023

The current record for a game-worn sports item is held by Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which fetched $10.1 million at Sotheby's in New York in September 2022. In the realm of soccer memorabilia, the record is held by Diego Maradona's shirt from Argentina's infamous 1986 quarterfinal victory over England, selling for $9.3 million at Sotheby's London in May 2022.

Messi's triumphant moment in Qatar, mirroring Maradona's 1986 victory has elevated his status to legendary heights. A portion of the auction proceeds will go to the UNICAS Project, led by Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children's Hospital with support from the Leo Messi Foundation, focusing on the needs of children battling rare diseases.

Currently playing for Inter Miami in the MLS, the 36-year-old Messi enjoyed a remarkable 17-year stint at Barcelona, clinching multiple La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League victories. The Ballon d'Or record-holder with eight wins, Messi's Qatar triumph solidified his place alongside legends Pele and Maradona, amplifying the potential value of his historic jerseys.