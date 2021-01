ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ATKMB vs NEUFC at 7:30 PM IST

ATK Mohun Bagan will face NorthEast United FC in the first game of Matchday 10 in the Indian Super League (ISL). This match will be second of Sunday's doubleheader.

ATK Mohun Bagan are at the top of the ISL 2020-21 standings with 17 points from eight matches while their opponents NorthEast United FC are placed in the sixth position with eleven points from their eight games so far.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC​ Probable Starting XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subashish Bose, Carl McHugh, Roy Krishna, Edu García, Francisco Javi-Hernández, David Williams, Manvir Singh

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Kwesi Appiah, Ashutosh Mehta, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

The match will be played on January 03, 2020, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via Hotstar and Jio TV.

Squads:

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.

NorthEast United FC: Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.