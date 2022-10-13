IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians part ways? MI skipper cryptic post gets internet speculating

Rohit Sharma (File Photo)

For the first time in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma failed to score even a single half-century in a season.

In the Mumbai Indians' final league match against Delhi Capitals, Rohit continued his dismal run in the ongoing IPL 2022, as he was dismissed for 2 off 13.

He was caught by Shardul Thakur at mid-on off an Anrich Nortje delivery. However, Mumbai Indians won the match by five wickets and ended a disappointing IPL season on a high. They end their season sitting at the tenth position in points tally with eight points.

The 'Hitman', as Rohit is known by fans, ended a sub-par IPL 2022 with the bat with 268 runs in 14 innings at an average of 19.14. His individual best score this season is 48.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (October 13), Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to reveal that he is ‘building a new team’.

I’m building a new team. Who’s down?, Rohit wrote.

However, fans said that the captain talking about building a new team just days before the World Cup does not make sense and slammed Rohit over his tweet.

Bhai worldcup ke pehla aisa majak na karo yar . https://t.co/9VZJLAnH9D October 13, 2022

Yes... You're buliding a new team (Injuries Team, Political Team) https://t.co/HTdcve2Eo0 — (@lokeshBangaram) October 13, 2022

So many injured players.

President just sacked.

Not going in as favourites into the WC.



But the endorsement nonsense shall not stop….. https://t.co/iCSfoTHY1j — . (@shan_daar) October 13, 2022

My man has lost it. https://t.co/FPfmf0PV4z — Asad Rahman (@RAsadkhan) October 13, 2022

India had a dismal performance in last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, but the powerhouses of Indian cricket have shifted since then.

As captain and coach, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid took over for Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

The new pairing is likely to transform India's fortunes in ICC competitions, as the country has not won a major title since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

READ| NZ vs PAK T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs New Zealand tri-series final in Christchurch