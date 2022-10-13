Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians part ways? MI skipper cryptic post gets internet speculating

The 'Hitman', as Rohit is known by fans, ended a sub-par IPL 2022 with the bat with 268 runs in 14 innings at an average of 19.14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 08:59 PM IST

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians part ways? MI skipper cryptic post gets internet speculating
Rohit Sharma (File Photo)

For the first time in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma failed to score even a single half-century in a season.

In the Mumbai Indians' final league match against Delhi Capitals, Rohit continued his dismal run in the ongoing IPL 2022, as he was dismissed for 2 off 13.

He was caught by Shardul Thakur at mid-on off an Anrich Nortje delivery. However, Mumbai Indians won the match by five wickets and ended a disappointing IPL season on a high. They end their season sitting at the tenth position in points tally with eight points.

The 'Hitman', as Rohit is known by fans, ended a sub-par IPL 2022 with the bat with 268 runs in 14 innings at an average of 19.14. His individual best score this season is 48.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (October 13), Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to reveal that he is ‘building a new team’. 

I’m building a new team. Who’s down?, Rohit wrote.

However, fans said that the captain talking about building a new team just days before the World Cup does not make sense and slammed Rohit over his tweet.

India had a dismal performance in last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, but the powerhouses of Indian cricket have shifted since then.

As captain and coach, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid took over for Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

The new pairing is likely to transform India's fortunes in ICC competitions, as the country has not won a major title since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

READ| NZ vs PAK T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs New Zealand tri-series final in Christchurch

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Healthy Heart Diet: 5 foods you should add to your diet for a healthy heart
Hyundai Venue N Line launching on September 6, see what’s new
Bone health: 4 ideas to increase your bone density
Emmy Awards 2022: Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Himesh Patel raise glam quotient
Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept unveiled, see images here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Went for the risky move and it backfired': Mumbai Indian players goes for the 'Atrangi' move in Jenga
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.