NZ vs PAK T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs New Zealand tri-series final in Christchurch

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series final

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the final of the ongoing tri-series on October 14. In the last two weeks, both teams have played some fantastic cricket. In the second game of the tri-series, Pakistan defeated New Zealand. In the fourth match, however, the hosts defeated Pakistan by a resounding 9-wicket margin. In the encounter, the spin combo of Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner destroyed Pakistan's batting line-up.

Babar Azam and company will need to devise particular strategies for dealing with Bracewell and Santner. Pakistan will also have to deal with Devon Conway, a formidable wicketkeeper-batter. The New Zealander has been on fire and will be crucial in the high-stakes final. There isn't much to pick between the two squads, and the final promises to be a thrilling battle.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Devon Conway

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips,

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Mohammad Wasim, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

NZ probable playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner

PAK probable playing XI:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

READ| Worst drop of all-time? Four New Zealand fielders run for catch but no one makes an attempt, watch