NZ vs PAK T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs New Zealand tri-series final in Christchurch

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the final of the ongoing tri-series on October 14. In the last two weeks, both teams have played some fantastic cricket. In the second game of the tri-series, Pakistan defeated New Zealand. In the fourth match, however, the hosts defeated Pakistan by a resounding 9-wicket margin. In the encounter, the spin combo of Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner destroyed Pakistan's batting line-up.
Babar Azam and company will need to devise particular strategies for dealing with Bracewell and Santner. Pakistan will also have to deal with Devon Conway, a formidable wicketkeeper-batter. The New Zealander has been on fire and will be crucial in the high-stakes final. There isn't much to pick between the two squads, and the final promises to be a thrilling battle.
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Mohammad Rizwan
Vice-Captain: Devon Conway
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway
Batsmen: Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips,
All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Michael Bracewell
Bowlers: Mohammad Wasim, Trent Boult, Tim Southee
NZ probable playing XI:
Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner
PAK probable playing XI:
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
