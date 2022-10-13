Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

NZ vs PAK T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs New Zealand tri-series final in Christchurch

Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the final between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

NZ vs PAK T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs New Zealand tri-series final in Christchurch
PAK vs NZ Tri-Series final

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the final of the ongoing tri-series on October 14. In the last two weeks, both teams have played some fantastic cricket. In the second game of the tri-series, Pakistan defeated New Zealand. In the fourth match, however, the hosts defeated Pakistan by a resounding 9-wicket margin. In the encounter, the spin combo of Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner destroyed Pakistan's batting line-up.

Babar Azam and company will need to devise particular strategies for dealing with Bracewell and Santner. Pakistan will also have to deal with Devon Conway, a formidable wicketkeeper-batter. The New Zealander has been on fire and will be crucial in the high-stakes final. There isn't much to pick between the two squads, and the final promises to be a thrilling battle.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Devon Conway

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips,

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Mohammad Wasim, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

NZ probable playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner

PAK probable playing XI:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

READ| Worst drop of all-time? Four New Zealand fielders run for catch but no one makes an attempt, watch

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Healthy Heart Diet: 5 foods you should add to your diet for a healthy heart
Hyundai Venue N Line launching on September 6, see what’s new
Bone health: 4 ideas to increase your bone density
Emmy Awards 2022: Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Himesh Patel raise glam quotient
Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept unveiled, see images here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Went for the risky move and it backfired': Mumbai Indian players goes for the 'Atrangi' move in Jenga
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.