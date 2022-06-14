Search icon
Indian football team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup 2023 before crunch fixture versus Hong Kong

The Indian football team have qualified for a second consecutive AFC Asian Cup after Palestine defeated Philippines 4-0 which confirmed India's berth.

Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team have qualified for a second successive AFC Asian Cup after Palestine's 4-0 win over Philippines in the AFC Cup qualification rounds on Tuesday. The Blue Tigers who currently sit in second place in group D have qualified as one of the best second-placed teams in the qualification rounds. 

India will face off against group D leaders Hong Kong on June 14 Tuesday, to determine which team wins the group, however, irrespective of whatever happens in the match between India and Hong Kong, both teams have qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2023, courtesy of Palestine's win. 

More to follow...

