India vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs MAL live in India

After beating Japan 2-1 in their first Super 4 clash of hockey Asia Cup 2022, the Indian Men's hockey team will take on Malaysia in their next clash.

Indian Men's hockey team continued their excellent run at the hockey Asia Cup 2022 after beating Japan 2-1 in their first Super 4 league match in Jakarta on Saturday. The team coached by former Indian skipper Sardar Singh currently sit pretty atop their Super 4 points table but another challenge awaits them on Sunday.

India will take on second-placed Malaysia in a crucial clash which could all but confirm the defending champs' route into the final of Asia Cup 2022. Teams that will finish in the top two places in the Super 4 league stage will qualify for the final.

While India took revenge for their pool stage loss earlier in the tournament which saw Japan win by 5-2, the match on Saturday was a much more evenly contested affair with two spectacular field goals from Manjeet (8th minute) and Pawan Rajbhar (35th) ensuring a narrow win for the Men in Blue.

Elsewhere, Takuma Niwa scored in the 18th minute from a penalty corner but his goal would prove to be nothing more than a consolation.

Ahead of India's all-important top of the Super 4 points table clash with Malaysia, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match start?

The India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on May 29 (Sunday) at 05:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

Which channel will telecast the India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

The India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

The India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.