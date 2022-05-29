India vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs MAL live in India

Headlines

Jawan's Aaliyah Qureishi aka Jhalli recalls how Shah Rukh Khan stunned all by doing 'hardcore stunts' despite being sick

Cauvery dispute: Partial response to bandh in Bengaluru against river water release to Tamil Nadu

Manipur violence: Over 30 injured as police baton-charge protesting students

Anant Ambani extreme weight loss: What Mukesh Ambani's son ate in a day to lose 108 kgs fast

This Bollywood actor launched a political party after Indira Gandhi's Emergency but dissolved it in months because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan's Aaliyah Qureishi aka Jhalli recalls how Shah Rukh Khan stunned all by doing 'hardcore stunts' despite being sick

Cauvery dispute: Partial response to bandh in Bengaluru against river water release to Tamil Nadu

Manipur violence: Over 30 injured as police baton-charge protesting students

Pakistani bowlers with maximum wickets in ODI history

Tips to make healthy modaks for diabetics

8 health benefits of drinking water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Jawan's Aaliyah Qureishi aka Jhalli recalls how Shah Rukh Khan stunned all by doing 'hardcore stunts' despite being sick

This Bollywood actor launched a political party after Indira Gandhi's Emergency but dissolved it in months because...

This superstar couple had to break up after her family threatened to kill him, she never married, he eloped with co-star

HomeSports

Sports

India vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs MAL live in India

After beating Japan 2-1 in their first Super 4 clash of hockey Asia Cup 2022, the Indian Men's hockey team will take on Malaysia in their next clash.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 29, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Men's hockey team continued their excellent run at the hockey Asia Cup 2022 after beating Japan 2-1 in their first Super 4 league match in Jakarta on Saturday. The team coached by former Indian skipper Sardar Singh currently sit pretty atop their Super 4 points table but another challenge awaits them on Sunday. 

India will take on second-placed Malaysia in a crucial clash which could all but confirm the defending champs' route into the final of Asia Cup 2022. Teams that will finish in the top two places in the Super 4 league stage will qualify for the final. 

While India took revenge for their pool stage loss earlier in the tournament which saw Japan win by 5-2, the match on Saturday was a much more evenly contested affair with two spectacular field goals from Manjeet (8th minute) and Pawan Rajbhar (35th) ensuring a narrow win for the Men in Blue. 

READ| Indian Men's Hockey team script historic 16-0 win over Indonesia, reach Super Four of Asia Cup 2022

Elsewhere, Takuma Niwa scored in the 18th minute from a penalty corner but his goal would prove to be nothing more than a consolation. 

Ahead of India's all-important top of the Super 4 points table clash with Malaysia, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match start?

The India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on May 29 (Sunday) at 05:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia. 

Which channel will telecast the India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

The India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

READ| Asia Cup Hockey: Pakistan scores late equalizer to hold India to a 1-1 draw

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

The India vs Malaysia hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023: AB de Villiers makes a bold statement on Virat Kohli's retirement

Parsva Ekadashi 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli: A comparative analysis at 24

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding venue: Know whopping cost of Leela Palace Udaipur rooms, wedding package

Meet Malissa Fernandes, hired for record-breaking salary, not an engineer, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE