IND vs AUS: BCCI changes venue of third Test from Dharamshala to Indore, here’s why

The BCCI today (February 13) confirmed that the third Test of ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be held in Indore and not Dharamshala as earlier decided.

Third Mastercard Test between India and Australia was scheduled to start from 1st March at Dharamshala but the venue is unlikely to host an international match, says

According to pitch curator Tapoosh Chatterjee, the groundsman at Dharamshala couldn't get enough time to grow proper grass and due to ongoing winter conditions in the region the outfield grass density is not adequate for a 5-day Test match and this forced the BCCI to look for another venue.

"The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore," the BCCI confirmed in a press release.

"Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," added the press release.

India now has a 1-0 lead in the series after defeating Australia by innings and 132 runs in the first Test at Nagpur. The second Test of the four-match series will be played from February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi