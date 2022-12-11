Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

'How blessed I am to find you': Virat Kohli pens adorable note for wife Anushka Sharma on wedding anniversary

The couple got married in a fairytale wedding amid close family and friends on 11 December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

'How blessed I am to find you': Virat Kohli pens adorable note for wife Anushka Sharma on wedding anniversary
Image Source: Twitter/ViratKohli

On their fifth wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli wrote a heartfelt message to his wife Anushka Sharma, saying that he was blessed to find her as his partner.

Kohli and Anushka are regarded as one of India's most prominent couples, and their relationship has grown from strength to strength. On December 11, 2017, they married in a modest ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

The cricketer posted a sweet message for his wifey on Twitter, writing, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you, I love you with all my heart."

Anushka also shared a humorous series of images to tease Kohli, along with a beautiful text describing the significance of each image.

"What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love!
Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER," said Anushka.

Kohli has always said that Anushka has been a huge support to him, particularly throughout his difficult period in international cricket. The renowned batter dedicated his 71st century to his wife and daughter Vamika.

"I know there was a lot of stuff going on on the outside but they really kept my perspective right and I kissed my ring in the celebrations as well. You see me standing like this right now and all the things being put in perspective have been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times that is Anushka," Virat Kohli said.

READ| IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli run-fest helps India register their 4th highest score in ODIs

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
World’s most dangerous plant that can torture, trigger suicidal thoughts: All you need to know about Gympie Gympie
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Include mushrooms in your diet immediately to beat diabetes: 6 benefits of mushrooms
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.