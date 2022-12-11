'How blessed I am to find you': Virat Kohli pens adorable note for wife Anushka Sharma on wedding anniversary

Image Source: Twitter/ViratKohli

On their fifth wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli wrote a heartfelt message to his wife Anushka Sharma, saying that he was blessed to find her as his partner.

Kohli and Anushka are regarded as one of India's most prominent couples, and their relationship has grown from strength to strength. On December 11, 2017, they married in a modest ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

The cricketer posted a sweet message for his wifey on Twitter, writing, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you, I love you with all my heart."

5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart pic.twitter.com/PISyxaDD6S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2022

Anushka also shared a humorous series of images to tease Kohli, along with a beautiful text describing the significance of each image.

"What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love!

Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER," said Anushka.

Kohli has always said that Anushka has been a huge support to him, particularly throughout his difficult period in international cricket. The renowned batter dedicated his 71st century to his wife and daughter Vamika.

"I know there was a lot of stuff going on on the outside but they really kept my perspective right and I kissed my ring in the celebrations as well. You see me standing like this right now and all the things being put in perspective have been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times that is Anushka," Virat Kohli said.

