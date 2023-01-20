Hockey World Cup 2023: Why four-time champions Pakistan are missing from this year's mega-event?

India and Pakistan share 11 Olympic gold medals and 11 Asian Games titles between them.

The 15th edition of the Hockey World Cup kicked off on January 13th, but with a notable absence among the participating teams. Pakistan, the most successful side in the history of the prestigious event with four titles to its name, was not present at the grand event. This marks the first time in the tournament's history that Pakistan has not been represented, leaving a void in the competition.

The Pakistan hockey team's absence from the World Cup is yet another indication of their ongoing decline in status. Although they were part of the 2018 edition, which was held in India, they were unable to make it to the quarter-finals. This is just the latest in a series of setbacks for the team.

In that tournament, Pakistan had their legendary forward Hasan Sardar as their manager. However, the great striker failed to inspire his team as they finished third in their group. In the crossover stage, or the second round, they were soundly defeated 5-0 by the eventual winners Belgium. Ultimately, the four-time champions ended the tournament in a disappointing 12th position.

To qualify for the latest edition of the Hockey World Cup, the Pakistan side needed to finish in the top four of the 2022 Asia Cup, held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from May 23rd to June 1st. Unfortunately, the former powerhouse of world hockey was unable to reach the second round, finishing third out of four teams in Pool A.

Pakistan's decline over the last several years has coincided with the meteoric rise of Japan as a force to be reckoned with. The Japanese side stunned the hockey fraternity by winning the 2018 Asian Games gold, demonstrating their potential to become a consistent team. With enough talent to make them a dangerous side, Malaysia and South Korea have remained formidable opponents in the Asian sphere, pushing Pakistan to a much lower level in the hierarchy of their continent's teams.

Pakistan triumphed over India in the semi-finals of the 2014 Champions Trophy, their final grand performance in a major international event. The 1994 World Champions also played a drew against India in the Asia Cup the previous year, despite facing an experimental Indian squad with a number of inexperienced players.

This year's edition marks the second time Pakistan has failed to appear in the mega-event, having also missed the 2014 edition held in The Hague. This absence is a significant loss for the international hockey community, as Pakistan has long been a powerhouse in the sport.

