Government to award Padma Bhushan to PV Sindhu, Padma Vibhushan to Mary Kom

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu and boxing sensation Mary Kom are set to be honored with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan titles respectively.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced its 141 recipients of the Padma awards on the eve of India's 71st Republic Day, one of the most prestigious civilian awards of the country.

In 2019, Mary Kom managed to bag the bronze medal in the Women's World Boxing Championships. PV Sindhu entered her name in the history books when she lifted the BWF World Championships title as an Indian.

Cricketer Zaheen Khan, woman footballer Oinam Bembem Devi, hockey player MP Ganesh and Rani Rampal, shooter Jitu Rai and archer Tarundeep Rai are also set to receive the Padma Shri.

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after the Bharat Ratna.

This year, seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri titles will be awarded.

This year's ceremony has 34 women, including 18 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI.

(With ANI inputs)