Goal is to qualify for main draw of French Open: Ankita Raina

Ankita Raina can never forget the 2018 French Open.

As she walked through the gates of the hallowed Roland Garros, there was a sense of living the dream. It was her first ever experience of being in a Grand Slam after she had made the cut for the qualifiers in Paris last year.

"A maiden Grand Slam is always special, and those were memories that I will cherish throughout my life," Ankita told DNA.

India's highest-ranked women's singles tennis player – currently at 171 – is back at the Roland Garros, where will she open her qualifying campaign on Tuesday against 15-year-old Cori Gauff who won the girls singles title last year.

This time, though, Ankita wants to take home something more than just happy memories. "Last year, it was my first Grand Slam and so naturally, I was excited. Playing a Grand Slam was always my dream, so being here again feels good. But now, my goal is to qualify for the main draw," Ankita said from Paris.

The 26-year-old lost in the first round of qualifying last year, going down to the experienced and higher-ranked Russian Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets despite leading 5-2 in the second set.

"Last time, I played well but was not confident enough that I would beat a seasoned clay-court player like Rodina. A little more belief in myself would have made be victorious.

"This time, I am going in with a confident attitude that I will carry right till the end," she said.

The boost in self-belief comes from her steady rise since this time last year.

Ankita advanced to the second qualifying round at the 2018 Wimbledon and went on to win bronze at the Asian Games.

The turn of the year produced even better results, with the Indian having won a title in Singapore in January while also reaching a final in Istanbul in April. However, the biggest triumph was still in store, and it came when Ankita tasted her first victory over a top-100 player by beating former Grand Slam champion Samantha Stosur in China last month.

"Confidence is something that you need to take into any tournament in which you want to perform well. This year has been good for me and I hope I build on the results of this year," she said.

And that's why she is upbeat about doing something she has never done before, enter the main draw of a Grand Slam, despite clay being her least preferred surface.

"I am a better player overall than before but my positive results have come on hard courts as my footwork is better suited on hard than clay.

"Having said that, my aim is to play the main draw of this French Open and that's what I am here for. And I know that with my game, I will be able to achieve it," she said.

Ramkumar Exits

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Jason Kubler in straight sets to be knocked out in the first qualifying round of the French Open on Monday. Ramkumar, ranked 144, lost 6-4 6-4 to the 171st-ranked Australian.