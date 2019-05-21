Goal is to qualify for main draw of French Open: Ankita Raina

Headlines

OMG 2 director Amit Rai reveals Akshay Kumar asked him to shoot masturbation scene 'properly' to avoid criticism

Sourav Ganguly gives savage reply to Shoaib Akhtar's 'retirement' suggestion for Virat Kohli post World Cup

Air India's 96-hour sale for domestic, international flight tickets at cheap prices; check rates, last date, other info

Did Jim Sarbh take indirect dig at Ranveer Singh's method acting process for Alauddin Khilji? Reddit thinks so

Starbucks ordered to pay additional $2.7 million to employee fired for being white, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2 director Amit Rai reveals Akshay Kumar asked him to shoot masturbation scene 'properly' to avoid criticism

Sourav Ganguly gives savage reply to Shoaib Akhtar's 'retirement' suggestion for Virat Kohli post World Cup

Air India's 96-hour sale for domestic, international flight tickets at cheap prices; check rates, last date, other info

Does laptop use decrease sperm count?

10 inspirational quotes by Ayushmann Khurrana

Food that can keep you hydrated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

OMG 2 director Amit Rai reveals Akshay Kumar asked him to shoot masturbation scene 'properly' to avoid criticism

Did Jim Sarbh take indirect dig at Ranveer Singh's method acting process for Alauddin Khilji? Reddit thinks so

When Shah Rukh Khan 'promised' to take Nayanthara to Bollywood and Jawan director Atlee 'decided' to cast them together

HomeSports

Sports

Goal is to qualify for main draw of French Open: Ankita Raina

It was her first ever experience of being in a Grand Slam after she had made the cut for the qualifiers in Paris last year.

article-main
Latest News

Rutvick Mehta

Updated: May 21, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ankita Raina can never forget the 2018 French Open.

As she walked through the gates of the hallowed Roland Garros, there was a sense of living the dream. It was her first ever experience of being in a Grand Slam after she had made the cut for the qualifiers in Paris last year.

"A maiden Grand Slam is always special, and those were memories that I will cherish throughout my life," Ankita told DNA.

India's highest-ranked women's singles tennis player – currently at 171 – is back at the Roland Garros, where will she open her qualifying campaign on Tuesday against 15-year-old Cori Gauff who won the girls singles title last year.

This time, though, Ankita wants to take home something more than just happy memories. "Last year, it was my first Grand Slam and so naturally, I was excited. Playing a Grand Slam was always my dream, so being here again feels good. But now, my goal is to qualify for the main draw," Ankita said from Paris.

The 26-year-old lost in the first round of qualifying last year, going down to the experienced and higher-ranked Russian Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets despite leading 5-2 in the second set.

"Last time, I played well but was not confident enough that I would beat a seasoned clay-court player like Rodina. A little more belief in myself would have made be victorious.

"This time, I am going in with a confident attitude that I will carry right till the end," she said.

The boost in self-belief comes from her steady rise since this time last year.

Ankita advanced to the second qualifying round at the 2018 Wimbledon and went on to win bronze at the Asian Games.

The turn of the year produced even better results, with the Indian having won a title in Singapore in January while also reaching a final in Istanbul in April. However, the biggest triumph was still in store, and it came when Ankita tasted her first victory over a top-100 player by beating former Grand Slam champion Samantha Stosur in China last month.

"Confidence is something that you need to take into any tournament in which you want to perform well. This year has been good for me and I hope I build on the results of this year," she said.

And that's why she is upbeat about doing something she has never done before, enter the main draw of a Grand Slam, despite clay being her least preferred surface.

"I am a better player overall than before but my positive results have come on hard courts as my footwork is better suited on hard than clay.

"Having said that, my aim is to play the main draw of this French Open and that's what I am here for. And I know that with my game, I will be able to achieve it," she said.

Ramkumar Exits

 

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Jason Kubler in straight sets to be knocked out in the first qualifying round of the French Open on Monday. Ramkumar, ranked 144, lost 6-4 6-4 to the 171st-ranked Australian.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services to get listed on this date; check details

'Nehru ji is known for work he did and not just his name': Rahul Gandhi amid renaming row

Vivek Agnihotri slams claims that The Kashmir Files 'exploited' trauma, tragedy: 'Ask any Kashmiri Pandit..' | Exclusive

Woman awarded record $1.2 billion in revenge porn case, details here

Meet IAS officer Nagarjuna Gowda, doctor turned civil servant, married to IAS Srushti Deshmukh, cleared UPSC with AIR...

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE