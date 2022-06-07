Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, GER vs ENG, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League

Placed in Group A3 along with Hungary and defending UEFA EURO champions Italy, England is all set to face Germany in their second match of the ongoing UEFA Nations League on Wednesday.

In their last meeting, Germany and England, Garry Southgate's men had emerged victorious. The Three Lions had defeated Germany 2-0 in the last-16 tie with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scoring for their side.

In the ongoing tournament, while Hansi Flick's side kicked off proceedings with a 1-1 draw against Italy, England suffered a demoralising 1-0 loss to Hungary.

When and where to watch Germany vs England, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 8, 2022, at Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time does Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Tuesday midnight in India).

Where to watch Germany vs England, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

German: Manuel Neuer, Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane