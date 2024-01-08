Sports

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer passes away at 78

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer has died at the age of 78, the German football federation informed about the news on Monday. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. He was one of the only three players to win the FIFA World Cup as a player and as a coach. Franz Beckenbauer nicknamed “Der Kaiser," was suffering from health problems for the past few years.

