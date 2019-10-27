Trending#

French Open Badminton: Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beat sixth-seed Japanese pair to enter final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Updated: Oct 27, 2019, 08:28 AM IST

India’s men’s doubles pair - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - are a win away from clinching the BWF French Open tournament title.

The shuttlers stunned World No 6 Japanese pair of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-11, 25-23 to progress to the final.

This was Rankireddy-Shetty’s first win over the Japanese duo in three overall meetings so far. 

Satwik and Chirag dominated the game right from the word go at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin arena. After squandering four match point opportunities, Satwik and Shetty converted their fifth to register another memorable win in the tournament.

This is the Indian pair's second BWF tournament final. Satwik and Chirag had claimed their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August this year.

