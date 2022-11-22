Search icon
Lionel Messi-Argentina brutally trolled, Twitter flooded with memes after Saudi Arabia's famous win

Check out some of the most hilarious memes here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 07:05 PM IST

Lionel Messi-Argentina brutally trolled, Twitter flooded with memes after Saudi Arabia's famous win
Lionel Messi-Argentina brutally trolled, Twitter flooded with memes after Saudi Arabia's famous win | Photo: Instagram/@ayizetw

By defeating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the stunning World Cup shocks ever. With three points against Messi's team, the Saudi Arabian team pulled off a massive victory thanks to goals from Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari. With two quick goals in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match at Lusail Stadium, Saudi Arabia startled Argentina 2-1 and established their names in history. Following Argetina's defeat, a huge meme fest broke out on social media, and Lionel Messi, a star football player, was brutally trooled by online users. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

