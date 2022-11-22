Search icon
Viral video: Snake slithers out of 6-year-old girl's bag

Chhatarpur: The teacher later killed the snake to save his students.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

A snake came out of the school bag of a six-year-old girl student studying in the first class of Badamlehra block, in the primary school of Pira village of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The incident went viral on social media. 

According to reports, the girl put her hand inside the bag to get a pencil. She felt a cold touch. She told her teacher.

The school's staff put the bag outside the premises and struck it with a stick.

The video shows the snake slithering out of the bag.

