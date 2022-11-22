Viral video: Snake slithers out of 6-year-old girl's bag

Snake: The video shows the snake slithering out of the bag.

A snake came out of the school bag of a six-year-old girl student studying in the first class of Badamlehra block, in the primary school of Pira village of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The incident went viral on social media.

According to reports, the girl put her hand inside the bag to get a pencil. She felt a cold touch. She told her teacher.

The school's staff put the bag outside the premises and struck it with a stick.

The teacher later killed the snake to save his students.