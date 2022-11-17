FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo's Portugal to Lionel Messi's Argentina, biggest games in 1st week, where to watch

FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on November 20, Sunday, with Leo Messi and Ronaldo in action in the first week. Here are all the big games to watch.

FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar on Sunday, November 20, with the biggest tournament in the world set to be hosted in the middle east for the first time in history, Defending champions France will be hoping o retain the crown which they won back in 2018, while the likes of Germany, Brazil, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina will also be gunning for glory.

Messi and Argentina reached the final of FIFA World Cup in 2014, but fell agonisingly short as they were beaten by Germany in the final. The upcoming World Cup in Qatar will be the last chance saloon for Messi, Ronaldo and many other superstars.

The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Angel Di Maria, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Neymar may well be featuring in the World Cup for the final time in history. Thus, they will all be giving it their all to lift the coveted title.

That being said, all eyes will be on Messi and Ronaldo, the iconic duo who have an incredible 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them, will be playing in their fifth World Cup, a rare managed by very few players.

Both Ronaldo and Messi will be in action in the first week itself as the group stage action kicks off on Sunday, here are some of the biggest matches in the first week of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Biggest matches in first week of FIFA World Cup 2022:

Monday, November 21

1830: England v Iran (Group B), Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

Tuesday, November 22

1530: Argentina v Saudi Arabia (Group C), Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

0030 (Next AM): France v Australia (Group D), Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

Wednesday, November 23

1830: Germany v Japan (Group E), Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)

2130: Spain v Costa Rica (Group E), Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha)

Thursday, November 24

2130: Portugal v Ghana (Group H), 974 Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Brazil v Serbia (Group G), Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Saturday, November 26

2130: France v Denmark, 974 Stadium (Doha)

0030 (Next AM): Argentina v Mexico, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

Sunday, November 27

0030 (Next AM): Spain v Germany, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor)

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live on television in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be broadcasted live on television on Sports 18 network channels in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app in India.