Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interview: What Ronaldo alleged, how Manchester United responded

Cristiano Ronaldo made several damning accusations and remarks aimed at Manchester United in part one of the interview

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

The first part of 5-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan came with some stunning claims about his current and boyhood club Manchester United. Ronaldo’s interview is seen as burning bridges with the club. The wantaway striker said that he feels “betrayed” by United. He also said that he doesn’t respect current manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo made more damning accusations and remarks in part one of the interview, which was released on Wednesday.

What Ronaldo said in the interview

Ronaldo admitted that he was “close” to joining United’s city rivals Manchester United, but that is one of the least controversial revelations. The biggest is the claim that one of the biggest football clubs in the world is stuck in time ever since their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired. 

Coming back to the club after 13 years, Ronaldo said in the interview that he thought everything would be different, but was surprised “in a bad way” to find it was all the same. He also said that he was “surprised a lot” at the “instability in the club”. Ronaldo used words like “they stopped on a clock”  and “At United, the progress was zero” and “no evolution in the club” to describe affairs at Old Trafford. 

Ronaldo also slammed the choice of bringing in Ralf Rangnick, predecessor of current manager Erik ten Hag, as coach. “I never saw him as the boss because I saw some points that I never agreed..,” Ronaldo said of his former coach. 

He also accused former teammate and ex-Manchester United skipper Gary Neville of using him for fame. Ronaldo stated that he and Neville are not friends. For United’s owners, the Glazer family, Ronaldo said “They don't care".

One of the most damning comments came in scathing criticism of United’s youngsters, for whom ronaldo said that the new generation have life easy and get distracted with the new technologies. He appeared unhappy that youngsters do not follow his example. 

Perhaps the biggest claim is that the bosses at Manchester United “doubted” Ronaldo over his daughter’s illness. The footballer suffered a personal tragedy due to the tragic death of a child and missed the pre-season due to the dire circumstances. 

How United have responded

Manchester United responded cautiously when initial bytes of the interview came out ahead of the full telecast. 

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans,” United said in an official statement on Ronaldo. 

In the aftermath, United tore apart a giant poster of Ronaldo with clubs other famous number 7s like David Beckham and Eric Cantona. The huge mural on Old Trafford was seen being taken out. 

Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

It has now been reported that the final decision on Ronaldo’s future will be made by Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer, Associated Press reported quoting a source. Ronaldo appears looking to force his way out with the explosive interview. However, Glazer will be the one to decide. 

The task is cut out for Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to try and get a deal for Ronaldo at a club that fits the bill for the ace striker. However, his $590,000 weekly salary remains a stumbling block. Ronaldo’s contract at United has six months left.

It has also been reported that United’s lawyers are analysing the footage of Ronaldo’s interview to decide on the legal position of the club. 

