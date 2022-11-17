Search icon
FIFA WC Warm-Up LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Portugal vs Nigeria friendly match live in India

Portugal vs Nigeria International friendly live streaming: Here's how to watch Portugal vs Nigeria international friendly game live in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Fans will be hoping to see Cristiano Ronaldo, but the attacker missed training due to a stomach bug.

Portugal will play Nigeria in a friendly match on Thursday as part of their preparations for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo and company will seek to defeat the African team and enter the FIFA event with full confidence.

Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2006, would be looking for a positive outcome and a remarkable performance. They have suffered back-to-back defeats and will enter Thursday's game looking to give the fans something to cheer about this year.

When will Portugal vs Nigeria international friendly be played?

Portugal vs Nigeria international friendly will take place on November 18.

Where will Portugal vs Nigeria international friendly be played?

Portugal vs Nigeria international friendly will be played at Jose Alvalade Stadium.

What time will Portugal vs Nigeria international friendly begin?

Portugal vs Nigeria international friendly will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Friday midnight in India)

How to watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Nigeria international friendly match?

Portugal vs Nigeria international friendly will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLiv app to watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Nigeria.

