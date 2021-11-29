Exclusive: Para-Badminton athlete Sukant Kadam happy to start 'Mission Paris 2024' with a gold medal in Uganda

You fall. You get up. You dream. But what happens if a dream ends up in a heartbreak? You get up again and make sure that dream becomes reality, even though a little late than what you would have expected. Para-Badminton athlete Sukant Kadam has had a journey along these lines and has started his ultimate goal of 'Paris 2024' on a fabulous note with a gold medal win in Uganda.

This was Kadam's 47th medal in Para-Badminton in just his sixth year as an international player.

Kadam's love for sports started with admiring Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar when he used to play cricket along with his brother. However, he fell down while playing cricket and injured his knee, which now has shaped his life and career.

2012 Paralympics changed his life forever and beyond. Seeing the likes of Girisha Nagarajegowda winning a silver medal in the high jump, Kadam realised that there are para-sports and are played at the Olympics level and his dream was s starting to take shape. But there was a lot to happen before he could work towards his dream.

Kadam was completing his engineering at that time and made his debut at the England Para-Badminton International 2014. Since then he has been winning medals left, right and centre.

He started this year on a thunderous note winning silver medals in men's doubles and singles at the Dubai Para-Badminton International 2021, however, missed out on a place in the Tokyo Paralympics.

It was a heartbreak for sure but the journey to Paris has begun on a happy note winning in Uganda, a gold medal after a gap of two years.

Kadam talked about the heartbreak of Paralympics 2020, learnings from the same, next tournament and much more in an exclusive chat with DNA. Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

Q. Gold medal after two years, what were the emotions like?

A. Very proud. I, my family all are very happy. Because of COVID, many tournaments didn't take place so we didn't get more opportunities to perform but definitely, I got it and I converted into gold.

Q. Year started on a great note for you in Dubai but the disappointment of not qualifying for the Paralympics would have been hurting, so bouncing back with gold would have made a little better?

A. Definitely missing the Paralympics was a big heartbreak for me. I will not call it as a bounce-back for Uganda because Paris is ultimately the big game. I will say that this is the first step towards the Paris and I will not miss any opportunity for Paris now

Q. What's your mindset like in a big tournament? Do you take it one game at a time or start thinking about knockouts or final since winning is the ultimate goal?

A. No no, I was going one game by match by match game by game and you know always a there are so many upsets happening in Uganda always. So I was aware of that and I was focusing match by match and game by game and I'm so happy that I won the tournament yeah

Q. Now you have 40-plus medals in six years. It must have been tough for you to start but when you wanted to take it up and go on this journey, was there any aim or goal?

A. My aim was pretty small as compared to the 47 Medals in international. My aim was just that I want to represent India and print my name on the back of my T-shirt with India. So that was my aim. Then after the first tournament, I was like no I should go for the medal, I have a lot of time so I should try.

So in the engineering only I played very nice. And then after completing my engineering, I really focused on playing and in the very next game, I got the medal. So this kind of a success motivated me to, keep going. And I found the Paralympics dream.

Q. What did you learn from the heartbreak of not qualifying for Paralympics?

A. I think failure gives you a lot of learning. Absolutely. And one of the biggest learning was 'Don't miss the opportunity'. Whenever you get the opportunity you should give your best and try to convert it from your side. I got a lot of opportunities after World Championship to perform, but I always miss by one step and finally I miss my Paralympics by small margin. Yeah,

Q. What's your next tournament? How is your preparation like and is there any difference in how you prepare for singles or doubles?

A. First of all, my next tournament is National tournament right now. It will be in Bhubneshwar next month on the 24th December. And yes, absolutely I wanted to win that tournament, too, you know, I was preparing really well couldn't get the opportunity a lot. So I am, focusing one tournament at a time and the preparation for that is like every tournament I'm focusing myself to be in the best. So, I want to win the national and show the my presence loudly.

India is biggest for all the Para badminton and if you can see all the best athletes are in India only if you win Indian tournament, it's nothing less than any international tournament. So that is my next tournament within a month.

In preparation for singles and doubles. Actually. I'm more focused on singles. Singles is my ultimate game. Yes, definitely. man doubles is not there in Paris also, as the mix double is there, that's why I played in Uganda the mix doubles was to get a small amount of, you know, experience how the event is. And is it possible for me to play both the events. But ultimately, I'm aiming for singles more and definitely I am feeling confident.