Morocco vs Croatia Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for MOR vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2022, match 9

Check out our fantasy XI for the upcoming match between Croatia and Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Croatia vs Morocco

Croatia will kick start their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Morocco in their first game of the mega tournament. The match will witness a clash of some star players including Luka Modric and Hakim Ziyech.

Croatia produced a brilliant show at the FIFA World Cup 2018 to reach the final stage. However, their fairy tale run came to an end at the summit clash after they were outclassed by France 4-2.

Croatia has quality through their ranks but their strength lies in their midfield trio of Modric-Kovacic-Brozovic. If these three get up to their usual business, then the opposition will have quite a lot to worry about.

The Moroccan team is filled with talent too throughout the pitch. Hakim Ziyech’s return to the national team is a big boost for them. Their fullback duo of Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui is a world-class pairing and their offensive and defensive work rate will be a big boost for the African country. 

Morocco vs Croatia: Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Livakovic

Defenders: Gvardiol, Saiss, Mazraoui, Hakimi

Midfielders: Modric, Amrabat, Kovacic

Forwards: Perisic, Ziyech, Boufal

Croatia vs Morocco predicted lineup

Morocco Predicted Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Achraf Dari, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Ilias Chair, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Pe

