Cristiano Ronaldo calls ex-Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney 'jealous' - Know why

Portugal and Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has hit been criticized for his decision to return to the club where he achieved world-class status. One of Ronaldo's old teammates Wayne Rooney recently stated that the move wasn't in the best interest of both Ronaldo and Manchester United.

Rooney claimed that Ronaldo is 'getting on a bit' and 'isn't the player he was', reacting to which, the latter has hit back at his former United teammate, calling him 'jealous'.

The Portuguese icon played for initially joined Manchester United back in 2003, and would go on to achieve god-like status at the club, before leaving for Real Madrid. Ronaldo would then rejoin the Red Devils back in the summer of 2021 but has since been criticized for blocking the way of other young players.

Rooney was in the experts' panel during Sky Sports' coverage of a Premier League match, wherein he was quizzed about his former teammate Ronaldo. The Englishman was questioned if Manchester United's move to sign their former legendary player was a good move.

"You'd have to say no, at the minute, I think he's scored goals, he's scored important goals in the Champions League early on in the season. He scored the hat-trick against Tottenham, but I think if you look to the future of the club you would have to go with younger, hungry players to do the best to lift Manchester United over these next two, three years," said Wayne Rooney.

He continued, "And obviously Cristiano is getting on a bit. He certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s. And that happens, that’s football. He’s a goal threat but I think the rest of the game they need more, they need young, hungry players."

Responding to Rooney's jibe, Ronaldo, who is known for voicing his opinion without mincing his words, commented 'Two jealous', on a pic shared by Rooney of the panel discussion.

While the Portuguese skipper has seen his form and work rate come under criticism, he has contributed a total of 18 goals in 32 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.

Despite this, the Premier League giants will finish this season without winning any trophy, and for the first time in a decade, Ronaldo will finish the season without getting his hands on any silverware.